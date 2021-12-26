Xinjiang govt slams US’ Uyghur forced labour prevention act

Beijing: China’s Xinjiang government on Saturday called the US signing of the so-called Uyghur forced labour prevention act as open interference in China’s internal affairs with a purpose to contain China.

Xu Guixiang, the Xinjiang regional government spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference held on Saturday in Beijing, which came closely after US President Joe Biden signed legislation that bans products made in China’s Xinjiang, citing “oppression” of the Uygurs and other minorities, Global Times reported.

On Friday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress also said that China will take firm and strong countermeasures if the US insists on acting arbitrarily.

Xu told the media that the US bill seriously distorted the actual situation in Xinjiang. The region has been earnestly implementing relevant laws in the region and strictly forbid any forced labour.

The so-called Uygur forced labour prevention act seriously violated the international laws and norms of international relations. Based on the Forced Labour Convention, Xinjiang does not have the “forced labour” problem. This is a typical “long-arm jurisdiction”.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed the Bill which bans the import of goods made with the allegedly forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other “persecuted groups” in China.

US lawmakers accuse China of imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps, where they are forced to produce textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts.

Beijing, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied all accusations of being engaged in abuses in Xinjiang.

The US actions come in the backdrop of a growing campaign to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Five other countries, along with the United States, have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games to protest against China’s human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, China continues to deny accusations of forced labour or persecution of minority communities.