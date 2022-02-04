Yadadri to get 100 bed hospital soon: Telangana health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Harish Rao announced on Thursday that the government will set-up a 100 bed hospital at Yadadri, the temple town.

Rao along with his family members and other leaders from the Siddipet constituency, visited the Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple. He donated 1 kg gold and attended a puja at the temple. While interacting with the media Rao said that the a decision to reopen the main temple is yet to be made.

Aliar MLA Gongidi Sunitha urged the minister to set up a 100-bed hospital in the temple town considering the number of devotees would increase once the main temple is reopened.

Rao said that he would propose the idea to chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, he was confident that the proposal would get a nod from the chief minister.