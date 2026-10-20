Yaduveer Wadiyar performs Ayudha Puja ahead of Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: The historic Amba Vilas Palace witnessed traditional Ayudha Puja celebrations as Mysuru’s annual Dasara festivities gathered momentum. Yaduveer Wadiyar performed special worship of the royal family’s ceremonial weapons, preserving customs followed by the rulers of the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom.

The day’s rituals commenced at 6 am with a Chandika Homa at the palace. This was followed by prayers for the royal family’s collection of weapons, which includes swords, spears and shields used by former rulers. The ceremonies were conducted at the palace’s Kalyana Mantapa, where Yaduveer performed the puja in traditional royal attire.

As part of the age-old practice, 32 varieties of weapons associated with the Mysuru kings were taken to Kodi Someshwara Temple for cleaning and worship. The royal sword, known as the Pattada Katti, was subsequently transported to Amba Vilas Palace in a palanquin.

The puja lasted approximately 20 minutes. Cannon vehicles stationed near the palace’s elephant gate also received special prayers. Rajamata Pramoda Devi, Queen Trishikha and the royal family’s two children observed the ceremonies from the upper floor of the Kalyana Mantapa.

The rituals continued with worship of the royal elephant, cow, horse and camel. The palace’s luxury cars, which have been used by generations of the royal family, were decorated with flowers and banana stems before being worshipped at the Savari Thotti.

Attention has now turned to the grand Jamboo Savari procession, one of the major attractions of Mysuru Dasara. Captain Prashanth is expected to participate in the procession carrying the state deity on his shoulders for the first time, making the occasion particularly significant.

To accommodate the large crowds expected to gather for the event, more than 30,000 seats have been arranged within the palace premises. Separate seating arrangements have been made for VIPs, VVIPs and members of the public, while Gold Card and Jamboo Savari pass holders have been allotted designated areas.

Authorities have stepped up security arrangements along the procession route. Bomb disposal teams, dog squads and police personnel are conducting checks ahead of the event. Security has also been tightened in view of the anticipated visits of the chief ministers of Kerala and Telangana.

With the royal rituals completed and preparations nearing completion, Mysuru is ready to welcome visitors for the grand Dasara procession.