Yahan aa kar laga ki hum zinda hain: Kashyap at Jamia

NEW DELHI: Expressing solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Shaheen Bagh who are protesting against CAA and NRC, film director Anurag Kashyap on Friday said the crowd gives him strength and the ongoing struggle has made everyone realise “that we are empowered and not just a herd of sheep.”

He said, “Main Jamia main pehli baar aaya hoon. Kahin lag raha tha hum mar gaye hain, par yahan aa kar laga ki hum zinda hain.”

“The crowd gives me strength. The ongoing struggle has made everyone realise that we are empowered and not just a herd of sheep,” said Kashyap to the cheers of the gathering protesting against the Centre’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kashyap went on to say that the resistance which started in Jamia further inspired JNU and subsequently the rest of the nation.

“Now, there is a pressing need for more people to come together to safeguard the nation and the Constitution,” he said.

He urged the protesters to raise their voice without partaking in violence even when provoked, and hold their ground until all their questions are answered satisfactorily.

He said, “Home minister ka kaam hota hai humari security. Woh dissent dabane ka kaam karte hain.”

Kashyap, a fierce critic of the BJP government, also met the Dabbang Dadis at Shaheen Bagh and relished the most talked about Biryani at the protest site.

शाहीन बाग़ की दादियों में जितना प्यार है उतना तो कहीं नहीं देखा। और वहाँ की उम्दा बिरयानी भी खाई । उँगलियाँ तक चाटीं । मज़ा आ गया बस यही कहूँगा कि,शाहीन बाग़ ज़िंदाबाद । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 14, 2020

WATCH: Anurag Kashyap eats the most talked about Biryani at #ShaheenBagh! Biryani unites all! ✨ pic.twitter.com/6Tt3d1zrn6 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 14, 2020

Kashyap concluded by exhorting the protesters to not budge from their stand even in the face of adversity. He emphasised that the fight cannot be won with force but peace and patience.