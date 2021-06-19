Yahoo Mobile announces to shut down after 1 year of launch

San Francisco: Yahoo Mobile, a mobile phone service that uses Verizons network, is shutting down, the service announced on its official website.

For the customers continuing to use the service, launched in March of last year, the Yahoo Mobile website tells them to switch to Visible, another Verizon-operated service, XDA Developers reported.

Back in 2016, Verizon acquired the Yahoo brand for $4.83 billion. In March of 2020, Verizon launched Yahoo Mobile with only one plan on offer: unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data for $40 per month.

As The Verge pointed out, Yahoo Mobile was a rebranded version of Visible, another of Verizon’s spinoff phone services.

During its operation, the service only saw the launches of a couple of devices, including the budget Blade A3 Prime and Blade A3Y by ZTE.

Last month, Verizon sold all the brands under Verizon Media, which included Yahoo, to an investment management firm called Apollo Global Management.

On a support page, Yahoo Mobile cites this sale as the reason behind its shutdown, but the service would not have lasted much longer anyway given its poor branding, marketing and value, according to the report.

Current Yahoo Mobile members will still have service for this billing cycle and can renew their service for one more month, but the service will be shut off completely by August 31.

Members can request for their numbers to be transferred to another carrier by logging into YahooMobile.com or the Yahoo Mobile app, and members are free to bring their existing devices to another carrier.