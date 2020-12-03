Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:19 pm IST
Yami Gautam enjoys Himachal bliss at Bhoot Police outdoors

Mumbai, Dec 3 : Yami Gautam has been shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police across various locations in Himachal Pradesh, and her social media posts reflect she is enjoying her outdoor stint in the scenic state. In a new selfie she shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, Yami poses with mountains in the background.

“This is what I woke up to,” captioned the actress along with the selfie where she smiles at the camera.

Yami has been flooding Instagram with beautiful photographs and videos from different picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh over the past month. The actress has expressed on social media that she enjoys the fresh air of the mountains and revealed how she often ditches her car for a walk down the hilly roads.

READ:  Zoya Akhtar reveals what truly makes her richer

Bhoot Police has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The Pawan Kripalani directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd December 2020 7:19 pm IST
Back to top button