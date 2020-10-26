Yami Gautam flaunts her early-morning, oiled hair look

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Actress Yami Gautam chose to go all natural for her latest post on social media and treated fans with an early morning shot.

Yami posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing against a wall flaunting oiled hair.

“Early-morning yoga and my oiled-hair, on point #nofilter,” she wrote alongside the image.

Yami has started preparing for her upcoming spooky adventure comedy, “Bhoot Police”, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actress recently took to Twitter to share an update about the film.

“Let the prep begin #BhootPolice,” she wrote along with a selfie, in which she poses in front of a mirror with lots of make-up products lying in front of her.

The horror comedy will be directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released romantic comedy “Ginny Weds Sunny”, also featuring Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna.

Source: IANS

