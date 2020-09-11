Yami Gautam makes kajal with ‘ghar ka ghee’

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 4:28 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 11 : Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during lockdown. On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram that that she has learnt to kajal (kohl) the way her grandma used to do it.

“Having patiently observe my Naani as she would make ‘Kaajal’ at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses,” Yami wrote.

“Finally, made ‘kaajal’ myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes,” she shared.

Along with it, she posted a picture of flaunting kohled eyes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

