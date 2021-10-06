Yami Gautam opens up about her ‘incurable’ skin disorder

“I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be,“ said Yami Gautam

By B Aniketh|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th October 2021 2:06 pm IST
Bollywood Actor Yami Gautam (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently revealed that she has an incurable skin disorder. The actress posted a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram and disclosed of having “Keratosis Pilaris”, a harmless skin condition that causes bumps on the skin.

The Vicky Donor star further said that those pictures were being sent for post-production to conceal the bumps. However, she refused to do so and chose to embrace it. She wrote “‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be… (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself🙋🏻♀️).”

The model-actress reassured the fans saying that her condition was not as bad as one may think and even wrote funnily, “I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be “.

As she has been dealing with condition from her teenage days, it perhaps was high-time that she left her “fear and insecurities” behind. Yami also revealed that her condition has “NO” cure. However, given no harm, she thought it was the right time to be “OKAY” with it.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star has some exciting projects lined up. She will appear in the ‘Pink’ fame Anirudhha Roy Chaudhary directorial, ‘Lost’.

Alongside Abhishek Bachchan she has ‘Dasvi’ and a sequel of OMG alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

