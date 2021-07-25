Yami Gautam starts shooting for film ‘Lost’

Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday began filming for her upcoming investigative drama movie “Lost” in Kolkata.

The actor, who features in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial as a crime reporter, took to Instagram and announced the start of the film.

“The shot is set. The journey kickstarts #Lost shooting begins,” Gautam captioned the picture.

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, “Lost” also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, the film will attempt to highlight the issue of media integrity.

The movie’s music has been composed by music director Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

“Lost” is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Gautam, 32, will also be seen in horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and social comedy “Dasvi”.