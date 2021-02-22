Yami Gautam unveils character poster from ‘Dasvi’

Mumbai: Shortly after Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan unveiled his poster from the upcoming social comedy ‘Dasvi’, Yami Gautam also dropped her intriguing character poster from the film.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ star took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring herself as a police officer. In the poster, Gautam is seen in a minimal make-up look as she is dressed in the uniform of a cop — a blue cap and a brown uniform.

Introducing her character in the film, the actor wrote in the caption to the poster, “Meet Jyoti Deswal. Dasvi shoot begins.”

Earlier in the day, the ‘Bluffmaster!’ star took to Instagram and put out his first look from the upcoming film. The poster sees Bachchan as an old age man with a fully grown beard and moustache.

The character essayed by the ‘Dhoom’ star seems to belong from a village as he is seen dressed in traditional wear. In the backdrop, one can also see a mark sheet that showcases the digits scored in subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, History, Geography, and Sanskrit.

The movie is an upcoming project from the makers of ‘Hindi Medium’,’ Angrezi Medium’ and ‘Bala’. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur.

Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

‘Dasvi’ is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.