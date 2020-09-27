Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Pan’

Washington: American actor Yara Shahidi is set to play Tinkerbell in Disney’s live-action ‘Peter Pan redo’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 20-year-old actor will join Jude Law, who is set to play Captain Hook, and Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter and Wendy, respectively.

David Lowery, who directed ‘Pete’s Dragon’ for the studio, is on board to helm ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, based on Disney’s 1953 animated movie and co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Shahidi was a breakout cast member of the ABC series ‘Black-ish’ and led the series spinoff ‘Grown-ish’. On the feature side, she led the adaptation of Y novel ‘The Sun Is Also a Star’.

Source: ANI