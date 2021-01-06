Yash Garg appointed Gurugram Deputy Commissioner

Gurugram, Jan 6 : The Haryana government appointed Yash Garg as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram on Wednesday.

Garg has replaced Amit Khatri, who had earlier applied for study leave which the government has approved. Tuesday was the last official working day for Khatri.

The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner will join his new office soon. Earlier, Garg, a native of Sonipat district, was posted as Municipal Commissioner in Faridabad from 2019.

A 2009-batch IAS officer, Garg was deputy commissioner of Rohtak. He has been posted as the director general, industries and commerce, besides also working as the adviser in the civil aviation department.

The district administration officials said the new DC is keen to work on improving infrastructure like water and electricity. He is especially keen on improving road safety in the district.

According to administration officials, the other key sectors which the DC will like to focus on are education, health, traffic and sports facilities in the entire district.

