Yashoda Hospital offers online video consultation from home

Hyderabad: For the convenience of the people, Yashodha Hospital has offered the facility of online video doctor consultation from the convenience of their homes.

It will facilitate diagnosis of the patients. Doctors will offer consultation. This service is available from 9am-6pm.

Dr GS Rao, MD Yashodha Hospitals told the people that they can contact the doctors from their homes. Online consultation facility is available at www.yahsodhahospitals.com.

They can also contact 040-45674567. For further details Mr Sampath can be contacted at 7893053355, 88971196669.

Source: Siasat news

