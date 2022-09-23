Yashoda surgeons successfully remove large tumour from 69-year-old’s body

Hyderabad: A 69 year-old-woman who had a big tumour in the right side of her chest, successfully underwent a tumour-removal surgery at the Yashoda Hospital on Thursday. She was suffering from progressive difficulty in breathing for the last one year.

According to a press release, the woman underwent a series of tests which revealed that she had a rare tumor arising from the lining of the chest wall.

The tumour was pushing the heart to the opposite side, compressing the right lung and the diaphragm and causing significant chest pain and fluid accumulation in her right chest, doctors said.

Dr. Balasubramoniam KR, Minimally Invasive and Robotic Thoracic Surgeon, said, “The patient was suffering from shortness of breath for over a year. The tumour required immediate removal to avoid further compression of lung, spine, heart and blood vessels and prevent further complications which might be fatal for the patient”.

The patient was discharged three days after surgery and free of respiratory symptoms.