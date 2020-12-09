Yashraj Mukhate’s latest hilarious rap features Shehnaaz Gill

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate who gained popularity overnight with the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha is back again with yet another hilarious meme video that is going viral on social media. But this time it seems like he is inspired by former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the creative genius Yashraj Mukhate dropped a video where he has smartly mixed Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogue ‘Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta, kutta” with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song “Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai”.

Sharing the hilarious video he wrote, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk.”

Shenaaz Gill responded to Mukhate’s video and wrote, “Burahhhh,” which is a sort of hooray in Punjabi.

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 13. From her Punjabi dialogues during her emotional breakdowns to being referred as Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif, Gill was a highlight of the season for the right reasons.

Speaking about Yashraj Mukhate, the singer and YouTuber has gained a huge following on social media over the past few months after his famous ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ and ‘Biggini Shoot’ remix went viral.

Mukhate’s Instagram handle has 1.2 million followers, and his YouTube channel has over 2.6 million subscribers. Thanks to his various hilarious videos which caught the fancy of netizens.