Yashwant Sinha to visit Hyderabad on July 2

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 30th June 2022 10:39 pm IST
Presidential elections: Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha
Former TMC vice president Yashwant Sinha (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in Telangana would accord a grand welcome and organise a meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 when the joint candidate of Opposition parties in the Presidential election – Yashwant Sinha – visits the city.

Sinha would arrive at the Begumpet airport here on July 2 and a rally would be organised with 10,000 bikes from the airport to Jal Vihar, the venue of the meeting, the party said on Thursday.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed with party leaders on the arrangements to be made for Sinha’s visit.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Need ‘thinking and speaking’ President, not ‘rubber stamp’: Yashwant Sinha

The party is supporting Sinha to uphold the Constitutional values which are under attack in the Modi regime, Rama Rao had said recently.

He had described as “tokenism” the NDA’s decision to field a tribal candidate for the presidential election.

Besides TRS, the city-based AIMIM is also supporting Sinha’s candidature for the President’s post.

Coincidentally, BJP’s two-day national executive meetings begin here on July 2.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button