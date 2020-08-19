Yatra.com joins Amazon Business to help hospitality partners

New Delhi: Taking another step towards diversification of its portfolio beyond travel, Yatra.com on Wednesday announced its collaboration with Amazon Business in an effort to provide hospitality partners with a wide selection of products across categories.

Hospitality partners of Yatra can enjoy benefits of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim input tax credit along with four per cent “unlimited cashbacks” on business purchases, the company said.

The initiative by the online travel firm comes amid disruption of traditional supply chains due to Covid-19.

“We are glad to announce our association with Amazon Business to help our hospitality partners for all their daily and monthly product requirements,” Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO, Yatra.com, said in a statement.

“This is another step towards diversification of our portfolio beyond travel. Backed with our extensive network of hotels across India, we are moving ahead to extend our portfolio through seamless integration on the Yatra partner platform,” Shringi said.

This partnership aims to create “one-stop-shop” for 108,000 hotels across the country, thereby improving accessibility and procurement processes.

These partners can choose from a wide selection of products like commercial grade kitchen appliances, kitchen storage solutions, linen and decor items, waste management products, large appliances, office supplies, safety and sanitisation products and much more.

They will get access to deals from over 3.5 lakh sellers across the country.

“We are happy to partner with Yatra.com and help its hospitality partners get access to a one stop destination for all their emerging operational needs,” said Peter George, Director, Amazon Business.

This initiative is live on Yatra’s hospitality partner platform and is available pan-India, Yatra.com said.