Yatra ties up with Amazon Business

New Delhi, Aug 19 : Yatra Online has announced its collaboration with Amazon Business, to provide hospitality partners with products catering to the hospitality segment.

In a statement, Yatra said that its hospitality partners can leverage the Amazon Business marketplace as a one stop destination to access a wide range of products across categories to cater to their various needs to service customers and procure products in a safe and efficient manner.

“These partners can choose from a wide selection of products like commercial grade kitchen appliances, kitchen storage solutions, linen &, decor items, waste management products, large appliances, office supplies, safety and sanitisation products and much more,” it said.

Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com, said, “Backed with our extensive network of hotels across India, we are moving ahead to extend our portfolio through seamless integration on the Yatra partner platform.”

Peter George, Director, Amazon Business, said, “The partnership will help our sellers reach lakhs of hotels across the country as they kick-start operations again.”

