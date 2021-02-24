Year after the pandemic hit, Agra limps back to normalcy

Agra, Feb 24 : Almost a year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, the Taj city is slowly limping back to normalcy, though the hospitality industry continues to struggle as foreign visitors are not coming due to the suspension of international flights.

Though commercial activities in the city have picked up some momentum, educational institutions report poor attendance. Parents of school kids are reluctant to send their wards to schools, due to Covid fear.

District authorities have once again appealed to people to continue following Covid guidelines and not to lower the guards.

District magistrate P.N. Singh counselled people to wear masks and observe social distancing to stall the surge of the second wave of the pandemic. In the past fortnight, the daily numbers have seen a drastic drop. In the past 24 hours only one case was reported in the district. The number of active cases now is only 14.

Since February 2020 there have been 174 deaths. The total number of cases so far has been 10,526. The recovery rate now is 98.20 per cent. The number of samples tested so far is 5,36,367.

The state health department is presently focused on large-scale surveillance of families.

The pandemic began almost a year ago, when a local family of shoe exporters returning after celebrations in Italy, became victims of Covid-19. The lockdown brought life in the city to a halt and crippled the tourism industry which now is limping back to normalcy.

