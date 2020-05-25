This year, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home amid lockdown

Hyderabad: Muslims in India are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and reflecting as the month of Ramadan draws to a close. Most of the worshippers ended the fasting month of Ramadan by offering prayers at their homes in view of the COVID-19 lockdown 4.0.

Eid prayers was held in some mosques, amid strict precautionary measure, while some prayed observing distances between each other.

A small number of worshippers attend Eid prayers in mosques amid restrictions on public gathering in Hyderabad as Muslims are making the end of the holy month Ramadan. A small group gather this morning at mosques to attend the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amid COVID-19 lockdown.

People preferred to offer Eid prayers at home – either individually or in small groups comprising family members.

Mohammed Mujtaba said, Fort the first time in history Muslim we are offering prayers and celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr at home due to Coronavirus lockdown but that will not affect spirit of festive. We are praying that the world gets rid of Coronavirus at the earliest.”

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month Ramadan.



