Yearenders 2021: Most published pictures

New Delhi: 'No Photography' signboard put at the construction site of Central Vista Project, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) East Midnapore: A vehicle partially buried in the debris of a damaged structure at Shankarpur village area, in the aftermath of Cyclone 'Yaas', in East Midnapore district, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) New Delhi: Candlelight praying meeting in remembrance of Pulitzer prize winner photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in clashes with Taliban in Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Tokyo: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the bronze medal in women's singles badminton event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Sunday, August 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: Indian players celebrate their victory against Australia during women's field hockey quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) Tokyo: India's Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Gurinder Osan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son and accused Aryan Khan being taken to court after he was arrested in connection with a drugs case, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade) Mumbai: New Zealand bowler Ajaz Patel celebrates after taking ten wickets in an innings during the 2nd day of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shashank Parade) New Delhi: Tri-services officers carry the mortal remains of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat during his funeral procession from his residence to Brar Square, where he will be cremated with full military honours, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. General Rawat was killed along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs during a protest demanding for revocation of their suspension, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Tosamaidan: A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman belonging to Gujjar community during door to door inoculation drive, at Tosamaidan in Budgam district, Monday, June 21, 2021. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan)