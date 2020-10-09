Yechury condoles demise of ‘friend’ Lam Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed his grief over the passing away of “friend” Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died at a private hospital here on Thursday.

Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was admitted to the private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.

“Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend Ram Vilas Paswan. We had been associated for many decades, in times when he stood with India’s secular and democratic order. My solidarity with the family and @iChiragPaswan in their moment of grief,” Yechury said in a tweet.

