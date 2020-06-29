Yediyurappa allays fears on rising COVID cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Assuring the 1.2 crore denizens of providing more beds and facilities for treatment, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday allayed their fears on rising Covid cases in Bengaluru.

“Compared to metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, the total number of Covid cases in Bengaluru is 3,314 till Sunday, with 2,692 active as 533 have been discharged, while 88 have died since March 10. There is no cause for panic,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Claiming that the situation was under control, the chief minister appealed to the people to strictly observe the guidelines like wearing mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing at any cost to prevent being infected.

“It is the duty of all citizens in the city and the state to take care of themselves from the pandemic even as the state government is doing its best to ensure the affected people are treated and cured at the earliest,” asserted Yediyurappa.

The chief minister met heads of private hospitals to ensure 2,500 beds were kept ready to admit asymptomatic Covid patients for quarantining in the city.

“Sports stadiums, marriage halls, convention centres, schools and colleges across the city will be readied with beds and healthcare facilities to treat more cases in the event of more people testing positive,” he reiterated.

Anticipating a surge in cases in July and August, the state government is mulling stringent action against the virus spread.

“Though Bengaluru accounts for 25.92 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases (13,190) in the southern state, the government is taking all measures to ensure every patient gets the best treatment,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

The state government has modified the guidelines to control the infection.

“There will be total lockdown across the state on Sundays from July 5 to August 2 and daily curfew will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this stage, people’s cooperation is essential. Do not fear but beware,” added Sudhakar.

