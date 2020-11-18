Yediyurappa awaits BJP chief’s nod to expand cabinet

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 19 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he would expand the cabinet after BJP President J.P. Nadda approves the list of proposed ministers.

“On the cabinet expansion, Nadda said he would revert after consulting the party’s high command, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yediyurappa told reporters in New Delhi.

Yediyurappa flew to the national capital with Deputy Chief Minster Govind Karjol earlier in the day to meet Nadda and a couple of Central ministers for seeking clearances to the state’s development projects.

Of the 34-member ministry, 7 posts are vacant, including one arising due to state Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi’s resignation last month after Nadda appointed him as the party’s national General Secretary.

“On informing Nadda the need for cabinet expansion at the earliest, he said he would discuss the issue with the party’s national leaders and get back to me in the next 2-3 days,” the Chief Minister said.

Nadda also informed Yediyurppa that he would visit the southern state in December as part of his nationwide tour.

The third cabinet expansion has been delayed for months due to coronavirus pandemic in the state, and then the by-polls to two Assembly seats.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.