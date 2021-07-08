Yediyurappa camp to go to Delhi to seek his critics’s expulsion

Bengaluru: Irked over anti-Yediyurappa camp’s routine outbursts, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya on Thursday said that the time has come for the pro-Yediyurappa camp to meet party high command and seek expulsion of those who are speaking against the state leadership.

Outspoken BJP leader Renukacharya’s statement assumes significance as he has been openly leading the signature campaign in favour of Yediyurappa and had been an open critic of state Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar ever since he was sworn-in as minister on January 13. Till then, even Yogeshwar was considered to be the blue-eyed boy of Yediyurappa.

After remaining quiet for some time, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Yogeshwar have been making claims about possibility of a leadership change in the state for the last one week and even set the new deadline on August 15 for Yediyurappa being dropped as Chief Minister by the party high command.

Renukacharya told reporters that the members of the anti-Yediyurappa group must be expelled from the party with immediate effect.

“Unlike some leaders (Yogeshwara), Yediyurappa is not a ready-made food. He has toiled hard to build and nurture this party. Critics must know that ridiculing Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP,” he said.

Renukacharya also warned that he would soon be releasing documents related to scams and corruption Yediyurappa’s critics are involved in. “I have several documents to show that those who are talking against Yediyurappa are involved in corruption and scams. I will release them at an appropriate time,” he said.

Last week, nearly a week after his visit to Delhi to meet the BJP high command, Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra had termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a “closed chapter”, claiming that no one was talking about it anymore.

Karnataka BJP leaders including MLC A. H. Vishwanath and others had accused Vijayendra of interfering in the affairs of the government and receiving kickbacks in various projects.