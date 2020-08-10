Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after Covid treatment

Bengaluru, Aug 10 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid-19, an official said.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital on Monday,” said the official.

The Chief Minister though said that he will be under self-quarantine. Yediyurappa also thanked the doctors, the nurses and the hospital staff who treated him.

He also expressed gratitude to all the citizens who wished him a speedy recovery.

After he got discharged, the Chief Minister could be seen freely walking out of the hospital wearing a white dress.

Following mild Covid symptoms, Yediyurappa was admitted to the Manipal hospital at 11 p.m. on August 2.

The doctors closely monitored his health, which was reported to be stable throughout the course of treatment.

According to the health bulletins shared by his doctors, the 77-year-old leader responded well to the treatment and his vital health indicators were normal during his stay at the hospital.

Despite being in the hospital for more than a week, the Chief Minister was in regular touch with the officials. He also cleared files and gave necessary instructions about the flood relief work in the state.

