Yediyurappa, ex-PM Deve Gowda mourn Jaswant’s demise

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 2:49 pm IST
Will ensure Congress sits in oppn for next 10 yrs: K'taka CM (Ld 1)

Bengaluru, Sep 27 : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda were among the state leaders who mourned the death of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh on Sunday.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of former BJP veteran and Union ex-Minister Jaswant Singh. His contribution to the party and handling crucial ministries, including finance, defence and external affairs, will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family members,” Yediyurappa said in a statement here.

“I am saddened to hear about the passing away of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. May his soul rest in peace. I pray to God to give his family the strength to bear this loss,” said former Prime Minister Deve Gowda here.

READ:  Gold smuggling probe in high gear as NIA to grill Swapna

Gowda’s son and former state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he was saddened by the death of the veteran politician. “I express my sincere condolences to his family,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he was saddened by Singh’s demise and expressed condolences to his family members.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 2:49 pm IST
Back to top button