Yediyurappa to be next TS Governor, Tamilsai Lt. Governor of PY

Hyderabad: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to be next Telangana Governor while Tamilsai Soundaryarajan will be made permanent Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

According to a highly placed sources, final decision is likely to be taken by the Union Government about appointing him as Governor once Yediyurappa returns from Maldives vacation. He had to resign abruptly owing to age issues early this month. Since former CM is on vacation to spend quality time with his family members, taking a break from the routine political activities.

The present Governor of Telangana Tamilsai Soundaryarajan is holding additional charge of Puducherry as Lt. Governor is likely to be made permanent for this post.

Since BS Yediyurappa relieved himself from active politics, the Central Government is believed to have planned to accomate him in the neighouring state as Governor.