Yediyurappa to work from home as staffers test positive

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 10, 2020, 4:59 pm IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would work from his official residence in the city centre for a few days, as some of his staffers at his home office tested Covid-19 positive, an official said on Friday.

“Yediyurappa, 78, will work from his official residence ‘Cauvery’ for some days after some staff members at his home office ‘Krishna’ tested positive for the virus,” an official of the Chief Minister’s office told IANS here.

The Chief Minister has cancelled all official engagements till further notice and will hold video conferences with officials and ministers on Covid-19 and other issues.

“I am healthy. No one needs to worry. I will give advice and issue instructions through video conference,” tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada.

Source: IANS
