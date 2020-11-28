Yediyurappa’s political secretary hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

NehaPublished: 28th November 2020 1:11 pm IST
Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo: IANS)

Bengaluru: NR Santosh, the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday night and is suspected to have consumed sleeping pills.

Yediyurappa visited the hospital and enquired about Santosh’s health, his family members said.

The chief minister said that he will speak with him and his family members once he is better, a family member of Santosh said.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

READ:  First big turn in IMA scam investigation is Roshan Baig arrest
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 28th November 2020 1:11 pm IST
Back to top button