Yediyurappa’s primary contacts to be tested, quarantined

Bengaluru, Aug 3 : People who recently came in contact with Covid-afflicted Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa have been advised to take the coronavirus test and quarantine themselves as a precaution, according to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, here on Monday.

“As per health protocols, those who met or came in contact with the Chief Minister last week should give their swab sample for testing and quarantine themselves at home for at least 5 days,” Sudhakar said.

Yediyurappa, 77, and his daughter B.Y. Padmavati tested positive. Though asymptomatic with mild symptoms, they are under treatment at a private hospital (Manipal) in the city’s eastern suburb.

“The Chief Minister is doing fine. He spoke with the hospital staff and also held an informal meeting at breakfast with the team of doctors and nurses treating him and enquired about their work conditions and the pressure they have been under since the pandemic broke out in March,” an official said.

“The Chief Minister has mild cough. His chest and respiratory system are normal,” Sudhakar, also a medical practitioner, said.

As the Minister has been meeting Yediyurappa regularly in connection with the Covid crisis management, he gave his swab sample for the test and will be in home quarantine.

Sudhakar had tested negative after his father, wife and daughter tested positive on June 22-23 and isolated himself for over a week at home.

As Yediyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Raj Bhavan on July 31, the Minister said they should also quarantine themselves as they were the primary contacts.

Though the Chief Minister was at home since Friday due to three holidays till Sunday, national education policy (NEP) draft committee chairman K. Kasturirangan called on him on July 31.

Yediyurappa, however, drove to the Electronics City in the southern suburb on July 31 to open the new building of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (Keonics) for housing incubation, warehousing and startups, where he came in contact with many people though he wore mask and maintained physical distance.

State Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and other officials had accompanied him to the function.

On July 30, the Chief Minister flagged off the tunnel boring machine for the second phase of the Metro project, where several people were present.

Meanwhile, “get well soon” wishes poured from all over the country for the Chief Minister’s recovery. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Congress leader Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa speedy recovery.

Union Finance Minister Niramal Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Bengaluru Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and others also wished Yediyurappa early recovery.

Yediyurappa is the fourth Minister in the state to test Covid-19 positive after Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil last month.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.