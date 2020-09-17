Yeh Diwali ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ wali: Akshay Kumar unveils release date

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday revealed the details of his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb that happens to be the remake of the Tamil hit, Kanchana, with both being helmed by the same director, Raghava Lawrence, who also acted in the original.

Laxmmi Bomb release date

Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, the dates were pushed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And now, taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of the film and also shared a small clip of the movie. The film is all set to explode on your screens on the occasion of Diwali, on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar Instagram post

The actor revealed Laxmmi Bomb’s teaser on his Instagram account, which first flashes the sentence, “When Outcast becomes Outraged.” A voiceover is then heard saying, “Aaj se tumhara naam Laxman nahi, Laxmi hoga,” as Akshay’s face is shown transforming from a man to a woman.

Laxmmi Bomb details

Produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Shabina Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role. Written by Raghava Lawrence and Farhad Samji, the film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Laxmmi Bomb marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after 13 years. His last horror-comedy was Priyadarshan directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Speaking about Akshay’s workfront, apart from this horror-comedy, the actor is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will give her fans films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and a film with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.