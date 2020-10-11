‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ gets a new cast member

Mumbai, Oct 11 : Actress Priyanka Choudhary has joined the cast of the show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”.

The actress, who was last seen in the TV show “Gathbandhan”, will play a singer in the show. Her character aspires to make it big in the music world.

“I am happy that I got to work in an Ekta Kapoor (producer) show. My dream is coming true,” she said.

Talking about her role, Priyanka said: “I play the role of Kirti, a singer, who is very ambitious and wants to become a star singer like Rudraksh in the show. Rudraksh (actor Abrar Qazi) is a star and he is also very talented and ambitious. Kirti wants to become like him.”

“It will be challenging to enter an established show and portray a different character. This is something completely new for me and I look forward to working on it,” she added.

Apart from doing TV shows, she has also featured in a music video. “It is good that I got a work opportunity during pandemic. I hope masses shower great praise and love on my character.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.