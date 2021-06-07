Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma gets married [Photos]

Mumbai: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is known for her roles in movies like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Yaariyan’, has tied knot with her longtime beau Dr Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony. Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. They got married in a country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia on May 15.

The actor shared a picture on Instagram on Monday morning from her wedding ceremony. Evelyn looked gorgeous in her all white wedding dress while her husband looked dapper in a formal suit. She captioned, ‘Forever’ with a heart emoji.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got engaged in 2019. She announced the news with a picture of them kissing, with the Sydney skyline in the background.

Speaking to ETimes about her wedding, Evelyn Sharma said, “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”

Evelyn added, “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India.”

The ‘Saaho’ actor also said, “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together. We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

Evelyn Sharma has been featured in many movies including ‘Nautanki Saala’, ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Hindi Medium’. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘From Sydney with Love’ in 2012. In 2019, Evelyn marked her Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Shaddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’.