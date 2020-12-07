‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Mumbai: Television actress Divya Bhatnagar, popularly known for her roles in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has died on Monday in Mumbai after battling with coronavirus. She was 34.

According to media reports, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia and was put on ventilator support last week after her condotion got critical.

Speaking to Spotboye, Divya’s friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi said, “Divya passed away at 3am in the night. She had been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her death. Its a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Divya’s brother had told Times of India on December 1, “We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing, but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread.”

Celebs pay their condolences

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, actress and good friend of late actress Divya took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note for her friend and shared two pictures.

“Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intolerable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend… Om shanty,” she wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also took to Instagram to share photo with Divya Bhatnagar and wrote, “Im so so so heartbroken..RIP my dearest divya.”

More about Divya Bhatnagar

Divya Bhatnagar has done shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Sanskaar, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Vish and Sanware Sabko Preeto among others. She was popularly known for her role of Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As per reports, Divya Bhatnagar was shooting for the comedy show Tera Yaar Hoon Main when she had to be rushed to the hospital.