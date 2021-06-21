yellow.ai launches voice bots to boost customer experience



Bengaluru: yellow.ai, formerly known as Yellow Messenger, on Monday unveiled a new brand identity and a platform suite, along with AI-powered voice bots to help brands deliver better customer experiences.

Brands can now hyper-automate customer experience, across more than 35 channels like Google Assistant, Alexa, Web, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Google Business Messages, Apple Business Chat and Telegram etc, in more than 100 languages, the company said in a statement.

“With a powerful self-learning NLP engine, our sophisticated voice models are capable of understanding and responding in natural language on the basis of sentiment, language, dialect, and workflow across more than 35 channels,” said Raghu Ravinutala, Co-founder and CEO, yellow.ai.

The launch of voice AI is augmenting the company’s existing strengths with its proprietary and distinguished NLP engine, leveraged by more than 700 enterprises in over 30 countries across Asia, the US, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America.

“In line with the platform growth aggressively moving towards automation first, across chat and voice, for our new identity, we wanted to retain our brand salience while disassociating from text-only connotation,” said Vartika Verma, Global VP, Marketing.

Two of India’s largest private banks and a state government electricity board, among others, are currently using yellow.ai’s voice bots for inbound and outbound customer service, the company said.

yellow.ai’s voice AI capabilities enable human-like conversations in over 100 languages like Hindi, Mandarin, English, Tamil, and more, accounting for variants, dialects, slang, and accents and provide personalisation engines with a sentiment analyser, intent understanding, contextual awareness and human agent transfer.