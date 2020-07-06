Yellow alert in coastal K’taka with a forecast of heavy rains

Bengaluru: Coastal Karnataka will witness widespread rainfall with lesser intensity for the next two days after which intensity will pick up, an official said on Monday.

“On Monday also there will be widespread rains but the intensity will come down a bit in the next two days and it is likely to increase after two to three days,” told Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) official S.S.M. Gavaskar to IANS.

In the past 24 hours till 6.30 a.m. on Monday, the coastal districts saw rainfall of 62 mm, Dakshina Kannada (17 mm), Udupi (19 mm), Uttara Kannada (24 mm) and Yadgir (2 mm).

“Due to offshore trough all along the western coast, monsoon is active right now. Till Sunday, we received widespread rainfall all along the coastal districts,” said Gavaskar.

Currently, Yellow alert has been sounded in the coastal districts for the next three days which will be followed by an Orange alert.

Yellow alert means heavy rainfall at isolated places in the range of 65 mm to 115 mm while Orange alert signifies a rainfall between 115 mm to 205 mm.

Gavaskar has also forecast similar rainfall pattern for the Malnad region which abuts Coastal Karnataka, comprising Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Bengaluru city on Tuesday.

The city is also expected to experience generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle from July 8 to 10.

According to KSNDMC, Karnataka as a whole received 14 mm lesser rainfall in the month of June at 185 mm compared to 199 mm rainfall it normally receives.

