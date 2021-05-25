Yellow fungus: No cases found in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After black and white fungus, the danger of yellow fungus infection has come to the fore. The yellow fungus infection has been seen in the patients of Uttar Pradesh.

Cases of yellow fungus have been reported in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. It has been said this infection is more harmful than the white and black fungus.

The doctors in Hyderabad have said that there no cases of yellow fungus in the state so far. The doctors have said that there are cases of black fungus reported in the state while some white fungus cases have also been reported.

According to the doctors, black and white fungus affects persons who are weak and with low immunity.

Dr. B.P. Tyagi has said that the yellow fungus symptoms are similar to those of black and white fungus besides extreme exhaustion. He added that the yellow fungus is more dangerous than the other two funguses.