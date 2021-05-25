Yellow fungus: No cases found in Hyderabad

By News Desk|   Edited by Neha  |   Published: 25th May 2021 11:51 pm IST
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising SARS coronaviruses 5 years before pandemic: Report
Representational Image

Hyderabad: After black and white fungus, the danger of yellow fungus infection has come to the fore. The yellow fungus infection has been seen in the patients of Uttar Pradesh.

Cases of yellow fungus have been reported in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. It has been said this infection is more harmful than the white and black fungus.

The doctors in Hyderabad have said that there no cases of yellow fungus in the state so far. The doctors have said that there are cases of black fungus reported in the state while some white fungus cases have also been reported.

According to the doctors, black and white fungus affects persons who are weak and with low immunity.

Dr. B.P. Tyagi has said that the yellow fungus symptoms are similar to those of black and white fungus besides extreme exhaustion. He added that the yellow fungus is more dangerous than the other two funguses.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button