Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Dubai: Yemen on Friday reported its first case of coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said.

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit Yemen’s broken healthcare system, the impact will be catastrophic.

“The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province,” the committee, which belongs to the internationally recognised government, said on Twitter.

Source: AFP

