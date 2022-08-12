Yemen torrential rains: 10 historic buildings collapse, 38 dead

Sanaa: Torrential rains in southwest Yemen and in the old city country’s capital, Sanaa, have caused flooding and collapsed 10 historical buildings, killing at least 38 people over the past two days, local media reported.

At least 80 other buildings have been heavily damaged in the rains.

As per media reports, the annual rainy season in Yemen usually starts in May and lasts until August. But this year, the country has seen more rain than usual, accompanied by thunderstorms.

These torrential rains are caused by an atmospheric depression originating from the Arabian Sea.

On Thursday, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) expressed its concern about the impact of rainfall on the old city of Sanaa, which is a World Heritage site.

According to AFP reports, in Sanaa, the local authorities on Tuesday sent a distress call to the concerned authorities and local and international organizations to support rescue and relief efforts and confront the damage.

In an official statement, the Sanaa authority urged businessmen and financers to help finance the maintenance and restoration of homes that are at risk of collapsing in old city Sanaa, especially since there are more than 100 homes that are at risk of collapse.

In 2020, floods caused by heavy rains caused similar damage to many historic buildings in the old city of Sanaa and undermined conservation efforts.