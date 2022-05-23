Yemeni Siamese twins Mawaddah, Rahma arrive in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Yemeni Siamese twins Mawaddah and Rahma arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday, accompanied by their parents, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 3-month-old twins arrived at King Khalid International Airport onboard a flight from Aden Governorate, Yemen, via a medical air-evacuation plane.

Yemeni Siamese twins Mawaddah and Rahma. Photo: Screengrab

They were then transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics, at the Ministry of the National Guard, to study their health condition and consider the possibility of carrying out their surgical separation.

فيديو | وصول التوأم السيامي اليمني مودة ورحمة إلى مطار الملك خالد في الرياض#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/6OJDhd9mrn — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 22, 2022

The process of separating the conjoined twins in the stomach, intestines and liver, will take place during the coming days at the National Guard’s King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical and surgical team, thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for this noble humanitarian initiative.

For his part, Hudhayfa bin Abdullah Noaman, the father of the twins, thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to them.

This initiative is an extension of the great humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to alleviate human suffering everywhere.

This would be the 51st surgical separation of conjoined twins, carried out in Saudi Arabia.