Yemen’s Houthis launch attack on Saudi Arabia

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia said they attacked Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

“A military statement on the operation would be broadcast within hours,” it said.

Intercepted, destroyed missiles

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television cited a statement by the Saudi-led coalition forces as saying that they had “intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and eight bomb-laden drones launched on Tuesday morning from Yemen by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi border regions of Jizan and Najran”, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was the latest in a series of cross-border attacks by the Yemeni Houthis against Saudi Arabia since the Yemeni civil war erupted five years ago.

Civil war

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in early 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, displaced 3 million and pushed more than 20 million to the brink of starvation.

Source: IANS