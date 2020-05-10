Yenepoya hospital 1st in DK dist to get nod for COVID-19 tests

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya medical college hospital at Deralakatte here has become the first private hospital in Dakshina Kannada district to get coronavirus (COVID-19) testing approval.
The laboratory at the hospital has received the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct tests for COVID-19, a release here said.
Dakshina Kannada will now have two centres for coronavirus tests, the first one being the district Wenlock hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19.
ICMR has approved 33 testing centres in the state of which 21 are government hospitals and 12 are private hospitals.
