Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The brothers were arrested by the ED on May 14 on money laundering charges.

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 20th August 2020 1:16 pm IST
Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who have been accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case.

Justice Bharati Dangre granted them bail as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to file its charge sheet against them in the case within the stipulated 60-day period.

The court directed the duo to deposit Rs one lakh each as surety and surrender their passports.

READ:  On this day: Tendulkar scores 1st international hundred in 1990

The brothers, however, will remain in jail as they have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.

They had sought bail claiming the ED failed to file its charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The brothers were arrested by the ED on May 14 on money laundering charges.

The ED filed its charge sheet on July 15 against the Wadhawans, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain and Associate.

READ:  B'luru riots due to failure of intelligence, cops: Congress

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings in the case after the CBI registered an FIR on March 7, 2020, in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and the ‘quid pro quo’ between Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close