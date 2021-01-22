Yes Bank logs net profit of Rs 151 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

By IANS|   Updated: 22nd January 2021 10:13 pm IST
Yes Bank logs net profit of Rs 151 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Mumbai, Jan 22 : Yes Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 151 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (2019-20), the bank had reported a loss of Rs 18,560 crore.

The net interest income of the restructured bank increased by 29.7 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 2,560 crore. Besides, the bank reported a total step up in provisioning of Rs 2,935 crore, consisting of additional Rs 765 crore towards Covid-19 related provisioning and the balance majorly towards increasing ‘PCR’ of both ‘NPA and NPI’.

As on December end, the bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) stood at 15.4 per cent, down from 16.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Its net NPA was 4 per cent against 4.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

READ:  Lakshay Sheoran sweeps men's trap trials

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 22nd January 2021 10:13 pm IST
Back to top button