YesSir trends after PM Modi plans to ‘give up’ social media

New Delhi: PM Modi with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube, tweeted about leaving social media accounts and social media is baffled.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Reacting to PM’s tweet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Shashi Tharoor suggested it could be the first step towards a greater effort of censorship in India.

The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate. https://t.co/B87Y7Mc32a — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020

Rana Ayyub, a prominent journalist tweeted:

This Sunday I am thinking of giving up panipuri — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 2, 2020

Netizens had a fun time

The Prime Minister has not held a single press conference since taking office in 2014. He has been communicating directly with his supporters via social media. His plan of leaving social media accounts has triggered intense speculation.