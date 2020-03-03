YesSir trends after PM Modi plans to ‘give up’ social media

New Delhi: PM Modi with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube, tweeted about leaving social media accounts and social media is baffled.
Reacting to PM’s tweet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”
Shashi Tharoor suggested it could be the first step towards a greater effort of censorship in India.
Rana Ayyub, a prominent journalist tweeted:
Netizens had a fun time
The Prime Minister has not held a single press conference since taking office in 2014. He has been communicating directly with his supporters via social media. His plan of leaving social media accounts has triggered intense speculation.