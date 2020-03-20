Yesterday’s kings turned paupers in Delhi riots

New Delhi: Communal riots were engineered by miscreants in East Delhi in an organized manner in which Muslims were targeted. Saffron flags were hoisted on the mosques. Houses, shops and other trade establishments were burnt. 52 persons lost their lives, majority of them are Muslims. The economy of the Muslims was targeted.

The partisan role of Delhi Police also contributed a lot.

Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu daily is assessing the quantum of damages caused to the Muslims. In some of the areas of Delhi, fear still prevails. Those who were leading prosperous lives a few days back lost everything, except burnt ashes.

On the other hand, the police and Wafq board are making an attempt to deprive relief camp facilities to the victims.

Delhi wakf board had announced a sum of rupee one lac for the brother of a person who was killed in the communal riots but so far no financial assistance reached him despite submitting forms and all the other documents. His slain brother has 4 children.

It may be mentioned that the Delhi Wakf Board and the Delhi Govt have set up relief camps at Mustafabad.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.