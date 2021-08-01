Yesterday’s thieves have become today’s ruler: Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: “Work hard to protect democracy. The purpose of the movement is to defeat the TRS in the Huzurabad by-election to open the eyes of its leaders. Yesterday’s thieves have become today’s rulers. Amar Jyoti Yatra is coming soon,” Former Minister and Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said.

Reddy was addressing a special conference of Telangana State’s Sadhna Samiti at Padmanayaka Kalyana Mandapam, at Karimnagar.

Reddy said that it was the Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi whose bold decision paved the way for Telangana state. “We must work to ensure that the ruling party candidate loses its deposit money in Huzurabad by-election,” Reddy said.

Former member of parliament Poonam Prabhakar said that the credit of killing democracy in Telangana goes to the Chief Minister KCR. She expressed regret that promises made in the last election have not been fulfilled.

Former chairman of the legislative council and BJP leader K M Swami said this platform shall encourage the activists to work for a new system through nonpolitical struggle.

The former ministers Chandrashekhar and Vijaya Rama Rao demanded that the ‘Dalit Bandhu Scheme’ must be implemented throughout the state.

Former MLA and BJP leader b Shobha said chief Minister KCR is a person who is an expert in drowning the boat which carries him referring to Telangana movement.