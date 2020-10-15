Yet another dilapidated building collapses in old city

Hyderabad: The incessant rains across Hyderabad has resulted in collapse of yet another dilapidated building in Moghalpura area of old city. On late Wednesday evening a house which is believed to be of hundred year old, abutting historic Akkanna-Madanna temple in Hari Bowli area.

Meantime a passerby woman had a miraculous escape when she just escaped from the scene. The CCTV footage had captured the live scene of the building collapse.

After the incident, teams of Hyderabad Traffic police swung into action and cleared the debris from the main road, since it had caused traffic jam for some moment.

After the incident of house collapse in Moosabowli, Hussainialam in which five members of a same family were killed, the GHMC has carried out more than 16 buildings which were vulnerable.