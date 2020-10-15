Yet another dilapidated building collapses in old city

SM BilalUpdated: 15th October 2020 1:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: The incessant rains across Hyderabad has resulted in collapse of yet another dilapidated building in Moghalpura area of old city. On late Wednesday evening a house which is believed to be of hundred year old, abutting historic Akkanna-Madanna temple in Hari Bowli area.

Meantime a passerby woman had a miraculous escape when she just escaped from the scene. The CCTV footage had captured the live scene of the building collapse.

After the incident, teams of Hyderabad Traffic police swung into action and cleared the debris from the main road, since it had caused traffic jam for some moment.

After the incident of house collapse in Moosabowli, Hussainialam in which five members of a same family were killed, the GHMC has carried out more than 16 buildings which were vulnerable.

READ:  Muslims asked to boycott property survey done by Telangana govt.
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SM BilalUpdated: 15th October 2020 1:11 pm IST
Back to top button